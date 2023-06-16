KENT COUNTY — A 17-year-old Kent City boy is in critical condition after being dragged alongside a vehicle following an argument with other teenagers.
Deputies say the incident happened around 2 p.m. Thursday in the area of Fruit Ridge Avenue and 20 Mile Road. A group of teenagers had been standing next to a vehicle driven by a 15-year-old when an argument broke out, allegedly about the sale of a vape pen.
The 17-year-old boy was then dragged alongside the vehicle as it left the area. He was later found on the road with critical injuries by first responders and taken to a hospital.
Deputies say it is unclear if the 17-year-old held onto someone or something inside the vehicle or if someone inside the vehicle held onto him while he was dragged.
The vehicle that dragged him was later found by deputies. All involved teenagers are between 15 and 17 years old, according to investigators.
Family of the boy identified him as Colin Rogers, and they said he's in the ICU at a Grand Rapids hospital in a coma.
The incident is being submitted to the Kent County Prosecutor's Office for review.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Kent County Sheriff's Office at 616-632-6125 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.
