SPRING LAKE TWP. — A 14-year-old Fruitport boy suffered “non-life threatening injuries” after being hit by an oncoming vehicle on Apple Drive near North Fruitport Road on Wednesday night.
The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash, and report the the boy stepped into the path of a Pontiac Grand Prix, driven by a 55-year-old Fruitport man.
The boy was transported to a Muskegon hospital by NOCH EMS. Spring Lake Township Fire also assisted on the scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.