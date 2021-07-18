A 15-year-old Coopersville boy was injured when he was struck by a police patrol car Friday night in Polkton Township.
An ambulance transported the boy to the Spectrum Health Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital in Grand Rapids. The boy was treated for minor injuries and released, according to Capt. J. Douglas of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.
