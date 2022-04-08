HOLLAND — A team of Ottawa County teenagers recently created a video to reach their peers about childhood sex abuse and resources where they can get help.

“We’re making a video to highlight the CAC (Children’s Advocacy Center) and the services they provide,” said Gabe Trask, a sophomore at Spring Lake High School and a member of the CAC Youth Advocacy Team. “We want to share it because we know teenagers might be at a vulnerable stage in life and maybe they don’t really know where to go.”

abuse video 3

Gabe Trask is a member of the CAC Youth Advisory Team and a Spring Lake High School student.

