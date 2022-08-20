WEST OLIVE — A “mere” 10 beagles were taken in last week by the Harbor Humane Society animal shelter after a mass rescue from a breeding facility sent 4,000 of the breed to various shelters across the country.
A Virginia-based manufacturing company, Envigo, was sued by the U.S. Department of Justice for Animal Welfare Act violations, and the facility was later closed, according to an article from Reuters/CNN. The facility “bred them to be sold to laboratories for drug experiments,” according to the report
