148th Avenue closure to begin next week

SPRING LAKE TWP. — The Ottawa County Road Commission says 148th Avenue, from State Road to M-104 in Spring Lake Township, will be closed for about three weeks for culvert replacement.
The project is tentatively scheduled to begin Tuesday, Sept. 10. This is contingent on the current closure on State Road being finished Sept. 9.
As a result of this work, 148th Avenue will be closed to through-traffic between M-104 and State Road through Oct. 4.
The posted detour will take State Road to North Fruitport Road to M-104. Emergency services can access from the south up to Country Estates Mobile Home Park, Quebec Drive; and from the north to Spring Lake Storage, 17329 148th Ave.
This work is weather dependent.
