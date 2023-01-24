From left, Capt. Ryan Kimbell, Grand Valley Armory; researcher Chris Petras; Lt. Col. John Keelean, 3-126 Battalion commander; and Congressman Bill Huizenga stand next to the display of 17 Purple Heart awards at the Tri-Cities Historical Museum.
Seventeen Purple Heart awards were presented posthumously at the Tri-Cities Historical Museum on Jan. 21.
Tribune photo / Matt DeYoung
Tom Puleo, left, a member of the Tri-Cities Historical Museum Board of Directors, thanks Chris Petras for entrusting the Purple Hearts with the museum.
Over the years, Shirley Baker had heard stories of her father-in-law’s exploits during World War I, but those stories came to life Saturday afternoon at the Tri-Cities Historical Museum.
Shirley and her daughter, Diane Baker, attended a ceremony where her father-in-law, Pfc. William Baker, was one of 17 soldiers to posthumously receive a Purple Heart award for the injuries they sustained during World War I.
