Over the years, Shirley Baker had heard stories of her father-in-law’s exploits during World War I, but those stories came to life Saturday afternoon at the Tri-Cities Historical Museum.

Shirley and her daughter, Diane Baker, attended a ceremony where her father-in-law, Pfc. William Baker, was one of 17 soldiers to posthumously receive a Purple Heart award for the injuries they sustained during World War I.

Purplehearts 5.jpg

Congressman Bill Huizenga talks to the audience Saturday at the Tri-Cities Historical Museum. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.