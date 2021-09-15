ABOVE: Andrew Lundborg, lead park ranger at Grand Haven State Park, uses a zip-tie to secure a section of fencing. RIGHT: A beach-goer enjoys the sunshine while waves crash over the south pier Tuesday afternoon.
Grand Haven State Park staff spent Tuesday afternoon performing an annual rite of September – erecting snow fencing along the beach.
As a fierce wind out of the south whipped up sand and churned up Lake Michigan, lead park ranger Andrew Lundborg and his staff drove poles into the sand, then followed along with rolls of fencing, which they attached to the poles using zip-ties.
