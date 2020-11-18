A final resolution to approve a rezoning from Old Town to Planned Development will advance the likelihood of a building project known as The Flats, an eight-building apartment complex at the corner of Jackson and Second streets in Grand Haven.
The second reading of the zoning approval came at the City Council’s meeting Monday night. The first came at a Nov. 4 meeting, where a public hearing was held and discussion took place about the parking availability on the lot.
