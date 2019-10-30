Forty-three people from 25 countries became American citizens during two naturalization ceremonies Tuesday morning at Loutit District Library.
Families and friends cheered during the ceremonies. Two more are planned for today.
Countries represented at the Grand Haven ceremonies include Burma, Bhutan, China, Cuba, Canada, Mexico, Liberia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, India, Ghana, Jordan, and South Africa.
In addition to refreshments provided by the Daughters of the American Revolution, staff from the Ottawa County Clerk’s Office helped the new citizens register to vote and start the process of obtaining an American passport.
Among the speakers was Reyna Masko, who said it was 17 years ago that she was also in the process of becoming an American citizen. Although everyone’s background and reasons for coming to the United States are different, their common thread is that all wanted to come here, said Masko, who is an investigator for Ottawa County Friend of the Court.
Masko, the youngest of five children, was 8 years old when she and her family left everything behind as they fled from El Savador’s Civil War violence.
Masko’s family arrived in the United States as undocumented immigrants. Within a year, she learned English and became her family’s interpreter, negotiator and more. She said those skills helped shape her into the woman she is today.
Masko said her dream was to be the first member of her family to graduate from college, but after graduating from high school with honors, she learned her immigration status prevented her from attending college, putting her dreams on hold. At 30, she enrolled in college, and it took her nine years to complete her degree as she balanced night classes, working full time and raising a family.
Masko reminded everyone to stay true to themselves, but to also celebrate and be proud of their heritage and culture.
“We can be 100 percent new Americans honoring the culture and traditions of this country while continuing to honor our own,” she said.
Hosted by Loutit District Library, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services conducts the ceremonies. Including the four events this week, about 2,125 new citizens have been welcomed in 53 ceremonies at the Grand Haven library since December 2015, according to Library Director John Martin.
Of the roughly 45 new Americans at each ceremony, Martin said it’s not unusual if about half of the participants live in other Michigan communities and have never been to Grand Haven before. He said the ceremony is a nice way to introduce them to the city.
After accepting her certificate, Maxine Dube excitedly waved her American flag at the camera live streaming the ceremony from the library. At age 8, Dube moved to the United States from Zimbabwe. She said her dad first came to the country to provide a better life for her family.
Now 27, Dube said she became a citizen to declare her allegiance to the country she grew up in and to have the same opportunity as other Americans. Dube, who studies finance and works full time, said she plans to have a party in the spring to celebrate becoming a citizen and graduating from Grand Valley State University.
Douglas Pierce, a supervisory immigration services officer for the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, encouraged the new citizens to look at their local library because it’s a reflection of the importance the community places on civic engagement and value of knowledge. He said the local library houses knowledge, experience and stories, and on Tuesday was home to 43 immigrant stories that became new American stories when they took their Oath of Allegiance.
Tutti Buttery, who volunteers for the ceremonies, said she enjoys the emotional and patriotic events.
“It’s very moving,” she said.
