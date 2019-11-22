The smell of a dozen soups and fresh-baked bread greeted the hundreds of people who attended Thursday’s Soup for All fundraiser at St. Patrick-St. Anthony Catholic Church.
The line to get to the soup was long – stretching out the doors of the Grand Haven church shortly after the event opened at 11:30 a.m.
The pay-off for waiting in line was tremendous – the chance to sample delicious soups as well as the opportunity to support local housing assistance agencies and food pantries. Between sit-down and to-go orders, this year’s Soup for All is expected to service nearly 1,000 people.
“Last year, we had over 400, and we are anticipating significantly more than that this year, between people coming in to get soup and to-go orders are up, as well,” event organizer David Ruwe said during the event. “We do school to-go orders, and a couple of years ago, we started business to-go orders.”
Ruwe has been involved with Soup for All since its inception in 2003.
“It really took off a couple of years ago,” he said. “We changed some things and we went from raising $14,000 a year and bumped it to $20,000. Last year, we made $25,000 to $30,000, and this year we should be in the same range.”
Participating restaurants for this year’s event included Morning Star, JW’s, Arboreal Inn, Did’s Deli, The Paisley Pig, Notos, Portobello, Old Boys, The Fortune Cookie, Lucy’s Deli, Spring Lake Country Club and Small Town Sandwich Shop. Restaurants providing “to go” orders include The Toasted Pickle, TED’s, Burger Theory and Snug Harbor. Cookie donors included Ryke’s Bakery, Edible Arts, Walmart, Meijer, Leppinks, Orchard Market, D&W Fresh Market and Great Harvest Bread Co. Bread donors included Grande Finale, GFS, Village Baker and Lucy’s Deli. Event sponsors served up the soup to those eagerly awaiting a taste.
“What inspires me is the cause, supporting the community,” said Paul Brooks, a local Realtor. “I’m not from around here, so this is all new to me. The overwhelming support is crazy. I wish there was more of this stuff throughout the year, not just around Thanksgiving.”
While she waited for her soup, Jeanine Holman talked about the impact of Soup for All.
“I just love that we live in a community that supports such a thing,” she said.
Funding from the annual event is dispersed among agencies that provide housing assistance and food pantries. Soup for All chairperson Stacey Ruwe said there are many hard-working residents who struggle to make ends meet.
