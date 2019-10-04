With the changing of seasons, the cooler evenings and autumn colors already showing in trees around the area, some organizations are wrapping up processes used throughout the summer months.
One such organization is the Northwest Ottawa Water Treatment Plant, which contracts with a local business from late May through September, depending on the weather, to break up sediment that hardens on top of two infiltration beds in Lake Michigan.
“It’s a pretty extensive process,” said Eric Law, supervisor of the water plant that serves the cities of Grand Haven and Ferrysburg, Grand Haven and Spring Lake townships, and the village of Spring Lake.
Law said GPS coordinates are used to help find the intake beds, which are the size of football fields and buried in the lake under more than 12 feet of stratification, which is course and fine layers of gravel and standard beach sand. Once located, an I-beam is dragged across the tops of the beds to break up hardened silt and clay. Law compares this process to that of dragging a baseball diamond.
“Being at the mouth of the Grand River as we are, we end up with a lot of silt and clay,” Law explained. “We monitor the pressure head, and when we see a decrease, we know there is probably significant build-up.”
Law said that while conducting a drag, which happens approximately every other week during the summer if the weather is favorable, plant employees also generally conduct a backwash. A backwash sends water in the opposite direction it normally travels, which is from the infiltration beds through the pump house and along 30-inch mains on Sherman Avenue into the treatment plant – instead pushing water through the system and back into the lake.
Backflows happen approximately twice a week in the summer, and dial back to about once a week in the winter.
“It directly correlates with the use we have in the system,” Law said.
Without this protocol of backflows and dragging the intake beds, Law said the system would hydraulically lock. However, with this system, water taken in from the infiltration beds is prefiltered before ever reaching the plant, he said.
“Very few places do this,” he said. “We’re proud of it. It’s a unique system.”
For approximately three or four months of the year, both infiltration beds are working to ensure that residents have enough water to do their dishes and keep their lawns green through the summer. For the rest of the year, plant employees rotate back and forth between the infiltration beds.
“Water is a resource most people take for granted,” Law said. “There is a lot of time, effort and money that goes into making sure you don’t have to think about it.”
