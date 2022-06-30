Fireworks

Grand Haven’s Fourth of July fireworks show was canceled in 2020 and again last year due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns. There will be a show this year, starting at around 10 p.m. Monday.

Grand Haven’s Fourth of July fireworks show will be launching at 10 p.m. from Dewey Hill and is expected last to around 11 p.m.

Spectators are encouraged to gather and watch at the Grand River near the Lynne Sherwood Waterfront Stadium.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.