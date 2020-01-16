Aline “Sybil” Holland grew emotional Wednesday when members of the VFW Post 2326 Honor Guard handed her a red carnation in honor of her late husband, John, who served in the National Guard and U.S. Army.
“It just really kind of hit me right here,” said Holland, 95, tapping her right hand over her heart. “I was thinking about John, just going back to all the old memories.”
Holland was one of 26 widows and spouses honored with flowers from the local post’s Honor Guard as part of a pinning ceremony for resident veterans at Robbinswood Assisted Living Community in Grand Haven.
Honor Guard members pinned American flag symbols on veterans Hank Crum, Walter Boyer, Michael Cuti, Todd McKerroll, John Louis De Young, Andy Groenhout, Robert How, John Styf, David Parkhurst, Jon Schlukebir and Chris Johnson during a ceremony that included words of appreciation, handshakes, salutes, a flag-folding demonstration, “missing man” table, cake, refreshments and more.
Crum, who served in the U.S. Army beginning in 1945, said he’s never been pinned before.
“It was real nice,” said Crum, 90. “I like that they remembered the veterans. They are not forgetting. That was an honor to have them pin that flag on me. I like the way they did the ceremony. It’s wonderful that they did that.”
Robin Murphy, commander of the Grand Haven VFW post, said the Honor Guard first performed a pinning ceremony at Robbinswood in 2012. The tradition now includes other elderly communities in the area.
“This is nice for us to be able to come back to our roots, so to speak,” said Murphy, a veteran of the Vietnam War. “Not a lot of VFWs have the resources to have an Honor Guard available to do pinning ceremonies, let alone do military rites. We do 1-2 military funerals a month.”
Murphy said it’s an honor to pay tribute to local veterans.
“For me, and if you ask any of these guys, it’s kind of like a closure,” he said. “We served and now we want to be able to show our respect for the others that served. It’s important to us.”
Michael Cuti, 88, served in the U.S. Air Force from 1950-54. He was born and raised in Grand Haven.
“I feel real proud,” he said. “It was a nice ceremony and very interesting.”
Following the pinning ceremony, Honor Guard members fired off a gun salute outside the Robbinswood gathering room’s large southern-facing windows. The haunting notes of “Taps” echoed in the thick, moist air.
Resident David Parkhurst, who served in the U.S. Navy for more than two decades, absorbed the moments.
“I think it was excellent,” he said. “I think the people that participated made it even more special.”
After cake and punch, Linda Burgess, widow of Robert Burgess, who died five years ago after serving in the U.S. Navy from 1964-69, returned to her second-floor room to look at pictures of Robert and reminisce.
It was an emotional afternoon for many, but an important tribute for both veterans and those they left behind.
Robbinswood activities director Becca Sibilla said it’s important to express gratitude to not only veterans, but their family members.
“They’ve done so much for us and our country, I think we should give back to them,” she said. “Anytime we can say ‘thank you,’ I love to do that. Knowing they gave up so much for our country, it moves me and I want to make sure we honor them in some way.”
