Light Night drew a tremendous crowd to downtown Grand Haven on Friday night.
The event, put on by Grand Haven Main Street, is an unofficial kickoff to the holiday season. Many downtown businesses offered special holiday treats and activities for kids and adults alike.
Steve Negen of MacKite said Light Night goes beyond good business for downtown retailers. It's a way to remind people what a vibrant downtown means to a community, he said.
"As someone who's owned a business, people miss the greatness of a great downtown," Negen said. "We have an amazing community. I'm not at this store anymore, but I come down specifically for this event — for all these events. I'm not actually working tonight. I'm just talking to all my friends.
"This is what downtown is about. People are into shopping online but they miss this part of it. Look at all these people. It's great. This is a great kickoff to the Christmas season."
Joy Gaasch, president of the local Chamber of Commerce, marveled at the crowds converging upon the few blocks of downtown Grand Haven.
"When you think about a Friday night pre-Thanksgiving, getting everyone downtown to celebrate — we drove down Washington and it's just amazing how many people are down having a great time," Gaasch said. "It's all about community. It's fun. What a great thing for Main Street to do to kick off the holiday season."
