ABOVE: Damage can be seen behind a fire tape line in the Clover family’s burned home. RIGHT: The Clover family’s River Haven mobile home, which was destroyed by fire on March 30, has multiple burn spots where damaged walls and personal items are visible.
Tribune photos / Kayla Tucker
Damage can be seen behind a fire tape line in the Clover family’s burned home.
Tribune photo / Kayla Tucker
The Clover family pictured in 2016 at Walt Disney World in Florida for Alaina Clover’s (pictured in center) Make-A-Wish trip.
GRAND HAVEN TWP. — As the Clover family deals with the loss of their home from a fire, mother Annette Clover says that, unfortunately, this isn’t the worst thing her family’s been through.
“It’s been hard, but I’m going to be honest – it hasn’t been as hard as you might think,” she said of last week’s fire that destroyed their River Haven home. “My family, we’re no strangers to hard times.”
