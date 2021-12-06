Grand Haven and Fruitport schools were closed Monday due to "potential threats of violence," and Grand Haven remains closed today (Tuesday).
Grand Haven Area Public Schools announced its closure shortly after midnight Monday. In addition to school, all after-school events, activities and facility rentals were also canceled. The district's monthly Board of Education meeting Monday was postponed.
"We are working with your local law enforcement agencies as they investigate each report," GHAPS Superintendent Andy Ingall wrote in a letter to parents. "We take all threats seriously; making threats is a crime. Please speak with your children about the seriousness of making or sharing threats. Law enforcement and school leaders will investigate every threat and take whatever action is warranted to protect our community."
On Monday afternoon, Ingall announced Tuesday's closure.
"Despite the involvement of multiple law enforcement agencies, we have not been able to learn much about the potential threats of violence that resulted in today’s districtwide closure," he said. "Therefore, we will remain closed on Tuesday, Dec. 7.
"As was the case (Monday), tomorrow’s closure includes all after-school events, activities and facilities rentals," Ingall explained Monday. "We will also be closed on Wednesday, Dec. 8, for a previously scheduled professional development day for our staff."
Ingall asked any student or parent who has knowledge of any threats to report them to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office at 616-738-4000. Reports can also be made online at OK2Say by visiting michigan.gov/ok2say/.
"The safety of our students and staff is our top priority," Ingall said.
Fruitport Community Schools remained closed Monday after receiving a threat early Friday morning, and Muskegon Catholic Central was also closed due to a threat Monday.
In a message sent out via social media Saturday night, Fruitport Superintendent Jason Kennedy said the investigation is "ongoing."
"As of this communication, the threat has not yet been deemed noncredible by law enforcement officials," Kennedy said. "The district, Fruitport Township Police, the Muskegon County Sheriff and the Muskegon County prosecutor stand united in this effort."
