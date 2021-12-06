Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 19F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Mainly cloudy with snow showers around this evening. Low 19F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Higher wind gusts possible.