A utility pole with a transformer on it was snapped in half when struck by a car Thursday afternoon. The car had just rear-ended another vehicle on southbound U.S. 31, then bounced off, went across the median and the northbound lanes, before hitting this pole.
Tribune photo / Becky Vargo
A Spring Lake couple were injured when their vehicle was rear-ended on U.S. 31 at around 2 p.m. Thursday.
Tribune photo/Becky Vargo
Kelly Bowerman witnessed the crash from outside his business, Bowerman Farm Market (Green Acres).
Three people were injured Thursday when a car rear-ended another vehicle and bounced across the highway before taking down a large utility pole at the intersection of U.S. 31 and M-45 (Lake Michigan Drive) in Grand Haven Township.
The crash took the power and the traffic signals for both north- and southbound U.S. 31 out of commission in that area. Traffic was backed up in both directions. Northbound traffic was rerouted, while southbound traffic was getting through with the help of a firefighter directing them.
