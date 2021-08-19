Three people were injured Thursday when a car rear-ended another vehicle and bounced across the highway before taking down a large utility pole at the intersection of U.S. 31 and M-45 (Lake Michigan Drive) in Grand Haven Township.

The crash took the power and the traffic signals for both north- and southbound U.S. 31 out of commission in that area. Traffic was backed up in both directions. Northbound traffic was rerouted, while southbound traffic was getting through with the help of a firefighter directing them.

