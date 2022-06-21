SPRING LAKE TWP. — Three people were injured in a three-vehicle crash at Cleveland Street (M-104) near Krueger Street on Tuesday morning.
According to the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office, an 18-year-old Spring Lake man was driving west on Cleveland Street in a 2008 Chevrolet Impala when he crossed the centerline. The Impala collided head-on with a 2008 Dodge Avenger, driven by a 23-year-old Nunica woman. Her vehicle was then rear-ended by a 2005 Ford Explorer, driven by a 20-year-old woman from Grand Rapids.
The driver of the Impala suffered minor injuries and was not transported to the hospital. The driver of the Avenger suffered a lower leg injury and was transported to Mercy Hospital in Muskegon. The driver of the Explorer was transported to North Ottawa Community Hospital with minor injuries.
Cleveland Street was closed for more than an hour for crash cleanup.
