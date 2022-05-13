GRAND HAVEN TWP. — Three people sustained injuries after a head-on car crash Friday evening on Lake Michigan Drive at 144th Avenue.
According to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office, a 26-year-old Grand Haven man was driving a Lincoln MKX eastbound on Lake Michigan Drive. As he went to turn north onto 144th Avenue, he failed to yield to a pick-up truck that was coming westbound on Lake Michigan Drive. The two vehicles collided head-on in the westbound lane.
