COVID-19 has claimed the lives of three more Ottawa County residents.
The Ottawa County Department of Public Health said Wednesday that the additional deaths brings the county’s total count of fatalities from the coronavirus to 19.
The three who died between Monday, when the last report was given, and Wednesday afternoon include a man in his 80s and a woman in her 60s, both of whom had underlying health conditions, and a woman in her 20s, who did not have any known underlying health issues, county health officials said.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the number of lab-confirmed cases in the county reached 368 and the hospitalization rate has remained close to 10 percent.
So far, 89 county residents have recovered from the disease. The county health department says recoveries are defined by the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services as people who had a confirmed COVID-19 diagnosis and are alive 30 days after the onset of the disease.
The state health department on Wednesday said Michigan now has 45,054 confirmed cases and 4,250 virus-related deaths.
