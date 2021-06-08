Three teenagers were injured in a one-vehicle crash at noon Tuesday in the area of Taft Road and 30th Avenue in Wright Township.
A 17-year-old boy was driving a 2004 Toyota Camry on the dirt road, lost control of the car and it left the north side of the road, rolled over and crashed into a tree, according to Sgt. Rick Sykes of the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.
