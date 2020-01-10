Tips to prepare for the worst during a winter storm

A winter storm forecasted to hit West Michigan over the weekend could bring with it significant impacts, including widespread power outages.
Nick Bonstell, director of the Ottawa County Emergency Management Unit, urges people to be prepared.
"Our main areas of impact will be power outages, downed trees and wires, and an increase in traffic related incidents," Bonstell said. "We are in close communication will all of our county partners, as well as Consumers Energy. The storm system is expected to have statewide impacts, so please be patient and plan ahead for extended power outages."
The following are resources available to Ottawa County citizens who may have emergency needs during the storm:
SMART 911
Visit to www.smart911.com to create or update your safety profile. This information gives Ottawa County Central Dispatch and Ottawa County Emergency Management the ability to utilize your emergency contacts, address, and any special medical or emergency needs in the event of a 911 phone call from your mobile phone.
If you “opt-in” to emergency alerts, it also gives Ottawa County Emergency Management the ability to send emergency alerts to your phone. SMART 911 has developed a mobile application available for you to download for android and apple devices.
Preparedness
• Power outages occur often in ice storms. Have flashlights, extra batteries, and a 72-hour supply of food, water, and medicine available to your family and pets.
• If you utilize a generator, ensure that it is properly installed and vented away from structure. Install a carbon monoxide detector in the house to ensure no CO is entering the structure.
• Slow down when travelling and pack a winter survival kit in your vehicle.
• Make sure your cell phones are fully charged at all times.
United Way 211
For emergency events, please call 911.
For non-emergency situations involving individual assistance you can utilize United Way’s 211 call hotline and chat line. The contact information for United Way’s 211 is: United Way 211; Dial 211 by phone or visit www.call-211.org.
Emergency Shelters
Ottawa County Emergency Management and the Red Cross are prepared to utilize emergency shelters if needs arise.
"We will continue to monitor the conditions throughout the weekend to determine how long term and widespread the power outage impacts are in Ottawa County," Bonstell said.
Information
Further information can be found by following Ottawa County Emergency Management on Facebook at #OttawaEM, and signing up for alerts through SMART 911.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.