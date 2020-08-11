Tuesday's print edition of the Grand Haven Tribune will not be delivered today.
The storms that largely spared the Tri-Cities were not so kind several miles to the south, knocking out power at our production facility in St. Joseph. That prevented the Tribune from being printed as planned.
The power outage is also affecting the e-edition.
Tuesday's Tribune will be delivered along with Wednesday's newspaper. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your continued support.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.