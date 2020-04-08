The state reported 114 new deaths related to the COVID-19 outbreak on Wednesday.
That's four less than what was reported Tuesday, but it pushes the cumulative total to 959 in Michigan.
There were 1,376 new confirmed cases of the virus in Michigan on Wednesday, bringing the state's cumulative total to 20,346.
The state is reporting a total of 55 confirmed cases in Ottawa County, or three more than Tuesday's report. The county's health department is reporting 56 cases and one death on Wednesday.
In Muskegon County, where there have been four deaths reported, the number of new cases Wednesday only rose by one.
The latest COVID-19 numbers
WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. reached 400,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
The total number of confirmed cases shortly before 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday was more than 419,000, according to Johns Hopkins University. There were more than 14,200 deaths, and there have been 22,900 recoveries.
The first case of COVID-19 in the U.S. was confirmed on Jan. 20, according to the New England Journal of Medicine. It took 67 days to reach 100,000 cases on March 27. Five days later, the U.S. had 200,000 cases on April 1. It took three more days to reach 300,000 on April 4. Four days later, it reached 400,000.
Worldwide, JHU reports 1.49 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 with more than 87,000 deaths and 317,000 recoveries.
Following are developments Wednesday related to the global economy, the workplace and the spread of the virus:
PAYCHECKS STOP: Companies are in survival mode, which means tens of thousands of people are losing weekly paychecks. Governments are pushing billions of dollars into programs to stop the bloodletting, but job cuts keep coming.
— Tesla furloughed most factory workers and announced pay cuts. Furloughed employees won't be paid, but health benefits will continue. The company anticipates a return to work on May 4, according to an email from Valerie Workman, head of HR for North America.
— Starbucks will provide direct grants to employees worldwide. The Seattle roaster will provide $10 million in grants for things like housing, utilities and family funeral costs during the pandemic.
BROKEN HOMES: There were already early signs of weakness in the housing market before the pandemic. New data shows a significant deterioration.
— Mortgage applications nationwide dropped 17.9 percent in one week, according to a Mortgage Bankers Association survey Wednesday. Purchase applications, which hint at future activity, slid 12 percent in a week, and a whopping 33 percent from the same week last year. It's far worse in regions where COVID-19 is raging. Compared with last year, purchase applications tumbled 38 percent in Washington state and 31.3 percent in New York.
— The number of people paying rent in March slipped 12 percent, according to the National Multifamily Housing Council. In it's first review of the effects of the COVID-19 outbreak, the group found 69 percent of households had paid their rent by April 5, compared with 81 percent in the previous month.
HEAVY INDUSTRY: Manufacturers have reconfigured factory floors to provide essential goods despite the lack of a coordinated response from Washington and clashes between President Donald Trump and some of the nation's largest producers.
— The U.S. will buy 30,000 desperately needed ventilators from General Motors for $489.4 million. GM is producing the devices at cost. The ventilators will go into the Strategic National Stockpile for distribution, HHS said. GM will deliver 6,132 ventilators by June.
— FedEx and DuPont are teaming up to get 450,000 protective suits to U.S. healthcare workers from a plant in Vietnam this week. Federal officials expect delivery of 2.25 million sets of protective gear in the next five weeks. The HHS has an option to double that order.
— The Burton snowboard company is donating 500,000 respirator masks to hospitals across the Northeast.
— Amazon is testing disinfectant fogging at warehouses. Amazon has been under pressure from workers to improve safety during the outbreak.
EMPTY SKIES: For the first time in well over a generation, skies are largely empty of planes. The number of people passing through U.S. airports is plumbing lows comparable only to the days following the Sept. 11 attacks.
— For the first time since the formation of the Transportation Security Administration, the number of passengers screened daily at U.S. airports dropped below 100,000. The figure recorded Tuesday, 97,130, represents a decline of more than 95 percent compared with the same day a year ago.
— Airbus is reducing production by about a third. The company delivered 122 planes in the first quarter, but 60 are undelivered. It delivered 36 in March, down from 55 in February as airlines deferred orders.
MACRO DEVASTATION: Despite national efforts to blunt the worst of the economic damage, a significant global contraction is increasingly likely.
— Japan's economy is headed for a 25 percent contraction in the current quarter, even with the government's fiscal aid package, Goldman Sachs said Wednesday. The report said exports are expected to dive by 60 percent in the April-June period. The contraction for the world's third largest economy would be a record, since gross domestic product began to be tracked in 1955.
— The virus outbreak will cause a deep recession in Germany, shrinking the economy by 4.2 percent this year, leading German research institutes said Wednesday in their twice-annual report. Economists predict a swift rebound to growth of 5.8 percent in 2021.
MARKETS: Volatility has continued on Wall Street as updates on the pandemic change daily.
— Stocks climbed on Wall Street on Wednesday, while benchmark U.S. crude oil rose.
EATING OUT IS OUT: Restaurants and bars have been devastated by the virus, and even the "winners," those that do not rely entirely on dining rooms, are getting clobbered.
— McDonald's is reporting a 22 percent tumble in sales for March. About 75 percent of McDonald's locations are open, but most are offering drive-thru, takeout or delivery only. McDonald's has pulled financial guidance for the year.
— Panera Bread is offering basic groceries for takeout and delivery at about 90 percent of U.S. stores. Customers can order things like milk, fruit, and yogurt along with regular Panera meals.
Nursing home resident who died had asked Alexa for help
CEDAR SPRINGS (AP) — A nursing home resident in West Michigan who died from COVID-19 complications repeatedly asked her Amazon Echo for help with pain, a TV station reported.
"Alexa, help me. ... I am in pain. I have to find a way to relieve it," LouAnn Dagen said in recordings found by her sister, Penny Dagen, and shared with WOOD-TV.
LouAnn Dagen, 66, died Saturday after arriving at Mercy Health St. Mary's hospital in Grand Rapids.
She lived at Metron of Cedar Springs, which disclosed last week that 31 residents and five staff members had tested positive for the coronavirus and were quarantined.
Penny Dagen said her sister was getting medicine to help with pain. She said LouAnn, who had diabetes and hypertension, was taken to the hospital when her oxygen and blood pressure dropped.
"The hospital called me right away and said that they put her on a respirator," Penny Dagen said. "They asked me about giving her CPR if her heart stopped and I said, 'No, she didn't want that.' And then her heart stopped and that was it."
Metron said LouAnn, a resident for more than 10 years, was "getting excellent care" and was taken to the hospital when her health changed.
"Alexa was LouAnn's primary communication tool with her sister who was unable to get to our facility. ... It was a very positive part of her life which we supported fully," said operations director Paul Pruitt.
Nessel sends letter urging federal government to establish special enrollment period to help consumers with COVID-19 costs
LANSING — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel joined 20 other attorneys general late last week in sending a letter to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and its Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), urging them to reconsider their shortsighted decision to deny a special enrollment period on the official health care marketplace website during the current worldwide pandemic.
In the letter, the attorneys general argue that the federal government should take action to make it possible for Americans across the country — who are facing uncertainty as a result of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) — to obtain the health care coverage they need during this critical time.
“At a time when so many Americans are facing uncertainty in every direction they turn, ensuring they have the opportunity to obtain health care coverage via a special enrollment period on healthcare.gov should be a major priority for the federal government,” said Nessel. “Regardless of how this administration feels about the current structure of the Affordable Care Act, it is law and it provides health care services that millions of people need right now across this nation. The federal government should want to ensure all who live in this country have access to the care they need to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.”
People working on the front lines in grocery stores, food service, transportation and sanitation are suffering the brunt of the pandemic as they often lack health insurance and work jobs that do not provide sick leave. Because they are uninsured, they are less likely to have a regular place to obtain health care and are more likely to delay obtaining care due to fears of the cost. The Trump administration has long touted choice and “informed health care decisions” as the bedrock of its health care policies, but now refuses to give Americans the option of obtaining comprehensive health care coverage to combat this unprecedented health care crisis.
The attorneys general also highlight that a national solution to this problem requires federal action. While some states run their own health insurance exchanges and may independently extend enrollment, 38 states, including Michigan, rely on the health care marketplace to run their exchanges.
While Michigan residents who lose a job or who suffer a change in income might have health care options available through the Affordable Care Act (ACA) Marketplace, Medicaid or the Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), the attorneys general have asked the federal government to make this special enrollment available to all residents under the ACA in light of the current crisis.
The federal government has the legal ability to call for a special enrollment period, and must take decisive action so that residents across this nation can obtain the necessary health care they need during this critical time.
Nessel joins the attorneys general of California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, the District of Columbia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and Washington in sending this letter.
