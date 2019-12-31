As 2019 comes to a close, we look back at the stories that most impacted our readers during the past 12 months.
High water levels
As early as May, we began writing about the effects of rising waters in West Michigan. Lake Michigan’s near-record levels and record-setting highs for other Great Lakes led to a nightmare for Grand Haven Public Works Director Derek Gajdos and his staff. Rising water covered parts of Harbor Island Drive and Coho Drive on the city’s north side. The Harbor Island boat launch was closed for a time, then reopened in time for the Memorial Day weekend. The parking lot remained underwater the entire summer and boaters used the launch at their own risk. The Feast of the Strawberry Moon took place on Harbor Island in June, despite flooding in the area. Lake Michigan beaches shrunk considerably from previous years, and the Soccer in the Sand tournament had to make due on a smaller playing area. Mill Point Park in Spring Lake was closed due to flooding and many local beaches disappeared. Fall arrived, and with it came devastating wind and waves, causing significant erosion up and down the immediate Lake Michigan shore. Unfortunately, there is no end in site, as record-high water levels are expected to continue into 2020.
Smith’s Bridge drama
In mid-June, the Ferrysburg City Council voted to close Smith’s Bridge after inspections showed that the bridge deck and its supports were deteriorating at a much faster rate than had been anticipated. Attempts to secure funding to fix or replace the bridge in previous years have been unsuccessful, officials said. A millage request from 2017 was voted down by a 2-to-1 margin. Several further studies took place on the bridge, and many options were considered. One group wants to reopen the bridge, collecting a toll to pay for repairs. In December, engineers deemed that the West Spring Lake Road bridge over Smith’s Bayou is safe for limited vehicular traffic. The Ferrysburg City Council will discuss the issue in January.
Catwalk returns to south pier
The catwalk on Grand Haven’s south pier was removed in 2016, clearing the way for major reconstruction on the pier by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The catwalk, owned by the city of Grand Haven, was stored off site and repaired, at a significant cost. The community rallied around the repair and replacement of the catwalk, raising more than $1 million for the cause. Crews began to replace the catwalk in May. Wind and waves halted the process several times, but the catwalk was finally completed in the fall. A Sept. 30 ceremony celebrated the completion of the project, as well as the lighting of the catwalk.
Murder suspect tries to drown himself at state park
Local authorities converged on Grand Haven State Park on the morning of Aug. 15 when a man who had committed a murder in Muskegon County drove to the state park, where he entered the water in an attempt to drown himself. Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Coast Guard boats converged on the man, who remained in the water for more than an hour before becoming exhausted. He was pulled into a Sheriff’s Office boat and transported to the Coast Guard station. During the incident, those camping at the state park were asked to remain in their campers as the subject was thought to be armed and dangerous.
Grand River dredging proposal scrapped
A dredging project that would have opened up 23 miles of the Grand River to larger boats is back on the shelf after the Michigan Department of Natural Resources declined to do additional testing for it and decided to return a $3 million grant for that testing back to state coffers. “After a review of the proposed Grand River Waterway project, and following input from a number of local communities and organizations, the DNR has decided not to pursue the project,” DNR spokesman Ed Golder said. “Dredging such a significant portion of the Grand River would disrupt fish habitat, natural vegetation and the general health of the river,” he added. “These natural resources are too important to all West Michigan residents and visitors to allow the project to move forward.”
Epicurean Village construction begins in Spring Lake
With the turn of a dozen shovels, the Epicurean Village project ceremoniously got underway July 11. The project is being spearheaded by Kim Van Kampen, a part-time Spring Lake resident who purchased several buildings throughout town as part of the project. Van Kampen and village officials say they have created a new vision for Spring Lake being a “destination town,” with restaurants, shops and attractions to make it a year-round stopping point and out from under the shadow of Grand Haven. There’s a steakhouse and “speakeasy” coming to the Epicurean Village development, and a gift and antique shop coming to the former Bilz Pools and Spas building. Brooklyn Bagels in the former Citgo gas station is expected to open Jan. 3.
Great Lakes Chili Dogs closes after fire
Steve Dutmers figures he had served 3.5 million hot dogs and 30,000 pounds of chili sauce in three decades manning the helm of Great Lakes Chili Dogs in Grand Haven. Dutmers had already hinted at closing the business when a fire on the morning of Jan. 29 pushed up that timeline considerably. The fire caused minimal damage to the building, but with a purchase agreement already in place to sell the building to Panera Bread, the longtime restaurant never reopened.
Monetza elected GH mayor
Three people ran for Grand Haven’s mayoral seat, with city councilmen Bob Monetza and Josh Brugger challenging Mayor Geri McCaleb. In the August primary, Brugger and Monetza were the top vote-getters, eliminating McCaleb and setting up a showdown for the November general election. Monetza won the post. McCaleb saw her run as mayor come to an end after eight years.
Grand Haven Golf Course closed, redesigned by Jack Nicklaus
Grand Haven Golf Club was closed for a redesign this year, and in May, it was announced who was behind the project. Golf legend Jack Nicklaus and his team took on the task of transforming the golf course in Grand Haven Township into the new American Dunes Golf Club. The process included a significant reduction of trees on the property. “We’re going to try to create a golf course that obviously utilizes the dunes as part of the strategy, part of the aesthetics, and make it fit around this name, American Dunes,” Nicklaus said during one of his several visits to the course. American Dunes is expected to open at some point during the summer of 2020.
Spring Lake, Fruitport celebrate sesquicentennials
2019 marked a significant date for both Spring Lake and Fruitport, as both villages celebrated sesquicentennial celebrations. The village of Spring Lake has a long and storied past – from its days as a thriving lumber town, to a resort with healing mineral waters, to its more recent resurgence with new retail, restaurant and residential development in the core downtown. A celebration was held Sept. 14. “It’s fantastic that we have a chance to celebrate 150 years and to see how far we’ve come,” said Angela Stanford-Butler, director of the village’s Downtown Development Authority. “We’re in such an exciting time right now that it couldn’t be better. We’re kind of in a moment of creating new history.” In Fruitport, a celebration was held in association with its annual Old Fashioned Days. The highlight was the opening of a time capsule, which was buried during the village’s centennial celebration in 1969.
Other top stories
Grand Haven leaders squabble over future of the city airport; more Duncan’s Woods drama as heirs attempt to take control of the park; $1 million donated to Tanglefoot Park in Spring Lake; Dairy Treat demolished amid controversy; the local American Legion post celebrates 100 years.
