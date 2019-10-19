A long-awaited townhome project at the southwest corner of 148th Avenue and M-104 is set to launch soon.
Michael Maier of Grand Rapids-based Pure Real Estate said plans are to break ground at the Spring Lake Township site in early November.
Earlier this week, the Township Board approved the final documents for the project, including a private road maintenance agreement and an agreement that developers will hook up an interior sidewalk in the event the township ever builds a sidewalk or bike path on the west side of 148th Avenue.
Last month, the developers requested an extension of the Township Planning Commission’s 2018 site plan approval. Such approvals are valid for one year.
Pete Lazdins, senior land planner for Progressive AE, said his firm is working on plans for the rental townhomes. He said the plan is for 42 two- and three-bedroom townhomes in small, clustered neighborhoods on the 5.3-acre site.
“There are some significant trees on the site,” Lazdins noted. “It is our intent to save those trees and embellish with additional landscaping.”
Entrances would be available off both M-104 and 148th Avenue.
Lazdins said he wants to promote “walkability” on the site, with a walking trail through the middle of the development and access to a nearby bike path.
The two-story buildings would be arranged in clusters of four, with a mixture of one- and two-stall garages. Each unit would include a deck or patio on the back side.
“We think this is a great site for a couple of reasons,” Lazdins said. “You can leave this site and probably get to downtown Grand Rapids in 35-40 minutes. M-231 is an additional benefit if you’re southbound. We’ve got the high school to the south, commercial to the west and all kinds of things potentially happening in the village.”
Lazdins said he realizes the township was eyeing commercial development for the site, but he’s convinced this is a better option.
“We understand what some of the proposals were,” he said. “We feel residential is really ideal for this site. I think we’re offering a pretty unique product.
“I grew up in the Tri-Cities area and I don’t think there are any townhomes of this style anywhere,” continued. “I think it’s a good market niche for empty-nesters, retirees and even young professionals who want to work in Grand Rapids and enjoy all the amenities the Tri-Cities have to offer.”
Lazdins said the Cusp Group is teaming up with Orion Construction on the project. In the past 25 years, the group has built close to 1,000 similar units in Caledonia and Grand Rapids.
“It’s a very desirable product because it meets a broad spectrum of clientele,” he said.
The high-end units feature granite counter tops and quality flooring, and are pet-friendly.
At some point, Lazdins said they would like to convert the community from rental units to condos that they would sell to owners. He said it’s easier to get financing for a rental project, and that’s why they are opting for that route first.
“For financing and for speed, we bring them on the market as a rental project,” he explained.
The two-bedroom units will be about 1,370 square feet, while the three-bedroom units will run about 1,620 square feet. Rental rates are expected to range from $1,700 to $2,000 per month.
Spring Lake Township Manager Gordon Gallagher said he’s pleased developers chose the township for their project.
“It is great to see continued investment in Spring Lake Township,” he said. “When developers invest in these types of developments, it provides jobs for carpenters, plumbers and electricians. Those contractor dollars circulate in our community and provide additional jobs, as well.”
Gallagher said the project should be a good fit.
“It makes sense that they would like to build residential development in Spring Lake because of our great schools, excellent quality of life and abundant natural resources,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.