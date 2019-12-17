The Grand Haven Township Board took action last to close an ordinance loophole regarding gun fire.
During the Dec. 9 meeting, attendees heard about a nuisance issue involving firearms. The board approved the ordinance amendments.
The township’s firearm ordinance has and continues to allow the discharge of firearms on parcels of 10 acres or larger and only in areas that are zoned as agricultural, rural preserve or rural residential.
“There is a neighborhood with lots less than 10 acres where an individual is using firearms,” Township Manager Bill Cargo said, noting the person claims they are firing “blank” rounds. “The neighbors are upset with this (township ordinance) loophole and believe the firing of blank rounds is a nuisance.”
Other recommended amendments to the ordinance include: a change in the definition of a firearm to include a weapon or device which propels any missile, projectile, bullet, shot or mass means of explosives; or any device that simulates the propulsion of the aforementioned objects without intent to inflict damage on people or animals.
The word “pellet” was suggested, as it had been listed in the original wording of the ordinance but was taken out of the definition.
