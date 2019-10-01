GRAND HAVEN TWP. — Taxable value has increased in Grand Haven Township, meaning more dollars may be levied for ongoing township millages.
These millages, approved over the past few years, were discussed during a truth in taxation public hearing at the most recent board meeting.
In a memo presented to board members, Ashley Larrison, township deputy treasurer, said the township taxable value increased by 4.6 percent, while the rate of inflation was only 2.4 percent. This difference warranted the hearing on Monday, Sept. 23.
Last year, the total amount of tax dollars generated was $3,679,252, with a combined millage rate of 4.5861 mills levied, according to the memo which described a request for an additional .2739 mills to be levied.
This year, the proposed amount of tax dollars to be generated is an estimated $3,961,538 with a combined millage rate of 4.7192 mills levied. With the millage increase, 1.0431 mills would be levied for the township operations, 1.8292 mills for the fire department, .9145 mills for transportation, .4376 mills for the bike path, .2481 mills for the museum and .2467 for Four Pointes.
“Every year, this goes before the board if the township is levying more dollars than the year before,” said Andrea Sandoval, township finance director.
Board members approved the increase.
