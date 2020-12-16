Grand Haven Township will soon be awarded more than a half-million dollars in grant funds to preserve two natural areas.
The first grant of $300,000 will contribute to the development of the Witteveen Farm and Wolf property, adjacent to Hofma Park and Preserve. The project is estimated to cost $874,000 and includes a trailhead parking lot, trail development, a boardwalk and viewing area over the wetlands/hemlock grove.
