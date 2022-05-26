In 2021, the Grand Haven Township Board approved the purchase of a Ford F350 to replace a 1996 Dodge 2500 pickup truck for its Fire-Rescue Department. The township has still not received the truck, but earlier this month the board approved spending more to have it turned into a brush truck.
According to the township, the extra $24,350 will buy a foam/water tank and cabinets needed to convert the truck.
