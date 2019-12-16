New users planning to connect to Grand Haven Township’s water system may soon see an increase in price. The township board approved the increase during its meeting on Monday.
Township Manager Bill Cargo said the last time the fees for connecting to the water system with three-fourths-inch and one-inch taps was in 2013, when the rate was set at $1,500 and $1,600, respectively.
“Unfortunately, because of the increases in material and labor, these fees will soon be inadequate to cover the actual cost of connection to the water system,” he said.
The new rate will be $1,900 for a three-fourths-inch tap and $2,000 for a one-inch tap.
“The fees adopted on Monday are for connection costs only, for example, labor, material, meters, radio reads equipment, permitting, etc.,” Cargo said. “These new connection (or tap) fees for new users to the water distribution system will be effective on Jan. 1.”
