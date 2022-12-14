Grand Haven Township has purchased property on the north side of Ferris Street, across from M&M U-Stor & Lock, for a new fire station. A bond proposal to pay for it is expected to be put before township voters next year.
According to the General Property Tax Act, the duty of a municipality’s Board of Review is to review property assessments that are made either by a township or city’s certified assessor. This board consists of local citizens, most of which are property taxpayers, and they meet up to three times a year.
On Monday, the Grand Haven Township Board of Trustees reappointed Thomas DeJonge, Lorie Kiebach and Morgan Rescorla-Wolfe, and Stanley Boelkins as an alternate, to its Board of Review.
