Township Board petitions for drain consolidation

A recent petition to the Ottawa County water resources commissioner, which will formally bring three local subdivisions into the Beechtree Drainage District area, has been approved by the Grand Haven Township Board.
The petition for maintenance, improvement and consolidation of the Beechtree drains was driven by newer residential districts – such as Sanctuary Place, The Retreat, Summerset and the American Dunes Golf Club project.
“This petition is not a major project,” explained Township Manager Bill Cargo. “This is just making sure we properly bring the subdivisions into the district.”
In a memo, Cargo said as part of the redesign of the former Grand Haven Golf Club, the developer will be improving the drainage and retaining stormwater on site for slower release into the Beechtree Drain, which will now include the previously named Lincoln West Drain, Golfview Subdivision Drain and Sanctuary Subdivision Drain.
Each of the drains’ districts will also be consolidated into one, and called the Beechtree Drainage District.
Another part of the petition discusses the improvements needed in the Summerset subdivision to prevent backflow from major storm events, the memo says. The infrastructure from these improvements will be brought under the control of the county water resources commissioner.
“The proposed maintenance, improvement and consolidation is necessary for the public health, convenience or welfare, and is further necessary for the protection of the public health in Grand Haven Charter Township,” Cargo said.
There are no cost implications to residents for the petition.
