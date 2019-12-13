Grand Haven Township Board members have heard from people in favor and those not in favor of a proposed short-term rental ordinance. On Monday, members of the community came out to share their thoughts on the proposed ordinance during a first reading at the board meeting. The board then tabled the discussion.
Stacey Fedewa, the township’s community development director, said the proposed ordinance stems from an increase in complaints about short-term rentals in the area.
“The goal is to preserve the character and integrity of our neighborhoods,” she said.
Since the matter was taken up, the board and township staff have heard from residents who would like to see short-term rentals banned completely. At a meeting in mid-August, audience members said rentals have created a stir in some neighborhoods and the sites could undermine the community. Complaints from the August meeting included the noise level from guests renting a house for a weekend. With many seats filled at Monday’s meeting, the Township Board heard from a different side of the spectrum: people who own rental properties.
Susan Vanse noted some of the issues the township is noticing, such as noise, are from people who don’t care. However, she said most rental owners care quite a bit about who stays in their homes.
“Make us register,” said Doug Vanse. “You already know where we are, you have us on the map,” indicating a map that shows where short-term rentals could be allowed based on zoning. “Police the ones that have complaints.”
Those who spoke noted that, with the American Dunes Golf Club under construction, golfers will come from all around to play the course. With potential restrictions on where a short-term rental can be placed and for how long people could stay, golfers may need to look at lodging out of the area.
Kathy Olds, who said she was speaking for neighbors who could not attend the meeting but own a short-term rental property, said the township could see a drop in tourism dollars if rentals are not allowed.
“I think you’re trying to kill tourism,” she said. “Grand Haven relies on tourism.”
Short-term rental property owners Kevin and Mindi Freng shared their experiences working with the township regarding their house. Mindi said after renting the property years ago, she and her husband purchased the home in 2017 and have continued to use it as a short-term rental. She said her plan is to slowly cut back on the amount of time the home – which has been a rental for more than 15 years – can be rented until she and her family can make it their main residence.
On Monday, Mindi Freng told board members that she had little notice about a complaint, not pertaining to noise or other such complaints about renters, before having to cease operations in July.
“We may need regulations,” she said. “But, it feels like one hoop after another and, in the meantime, I can’t rent for next season. We have the very real possibility that we might lose our cottage because of this.”
