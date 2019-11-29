A resignation may lead to a short-term agreement between the city of Grand Haven and Grand Haven Township.
The Township Board unanimously approved at its Nov. 25 meeting the agreement to provide inspection services to the city on a short-term basis. The City Council will consider it at its Dec. 2 meeting.
“We had a resignation of our previous building official two weeks ago,” explained City Manager Pat McGinnis, noting that the process normally takes longer than two weeks to find a replacement.
McGinnis said work quickly began in getting this agreement on agendas for the township and the city for short-term building official services until a new employee can be hired by the city. He said that, in the meantime, the city will be charged for inspection services used.
“There will be no interruption in building official services," McGinnis said. "We want to maintain the same level of customer service and keep projects on time and in budget. We’re grateful to have good neighbors who are ready and willing to help when we need them.”
McGinnis said the city would do the same for the township if situations were reversed.
“This is simply about helping our municipal neighbor over the short-term while the city hires a building official,” Township Manager Bill Cargo said. “If, for some reason, the city is unable to find a suitable candidate, the township would be willing to discuss a longer-term collaborative agreement."
