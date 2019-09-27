Township pathways construction continues

GRAND HAVEN TWP. — Work is coming along and may be completed ahead of schedule for the construction of new pathways in Grand Haven Township.
According to Township Manager Bill Cargo, some asphalt for the project will be completed soon, as well as retaining walls and boardwalks. Portions of the township’s pathway network is also currently undergoing restoration work.
“Construction began on July 8 and was projected to be complete in November,” said Stacey Fedewa, township community development director. “Some additional restoration may be necessary next year. It’s possible it may finish ahead of schedule.”
Township voters previously approved the pathways project and, in 2016, accepted a millage for planning, construction, maintenance and more. The Township Board also authorized the issuance of $4.5 million in bonds to fund the project, which includes adding 10 miles to the existing 28-mile pathway network through the township.
However, pathway plans met a roadblock when the township was denied permission to build a portion along the U.S. 31 right of way, which would add a connector between Lincoln and Ferris streets.
Cargo said the township is now looking at other options.
“Circumstances and priorities have changed since 2016, and other locations for this pathway connection are being considered,” he said. “At this stage, staff are examining two locations for a second connector between Lincoln Street and Ferris Street.”
One proposed location would be a pathway constructed on private property, while another would be on the recently acquired Schmidt Heritage Park, Cargo said. An advantage to the second option is this would put a pathway across from the Stonewater subdivision, which recently opened.
Cargo said if the board decides to pursue the second option, construction on that pathway would not begin until 2022 or 2023.
“Bottom line, the bond monies associated with the pathway millage can only be utilized for pathway construction and will not be diverted to any other non-pathway projects,” the township manager said. “However, a small amount of the bond monies may not be spent as quickly as originally planned as the township examines other locations for a second connection between Ferris Street and Lincoln Street.”
