The Barber School building was overflowing with residents Wednesday night during the Spring Lake Township Planning Commission meeting — most were there to object to the proposed rezoning of 250 acres of agricultural and rural housing into medium residential subdivision housing.
Residents referenced wetland and flooding issues in the area; they are worried will be exacerbated with the development. They also expressed concern about the stress of the increasing population on the school system, roads and traffic; and the loss of farmland in the township.
The topic of rezoning the area — which is west of West Spring Lake Road, south of Hickory Street, north of Van Wagoner and east of 168th Avenue — was the second topic on Wednesday night’s agenda. Residents waited more than an hour to speak on the topic as a storm of thunder and lightning crackled loudly outside. About 100 people filled the historic schoolhouse building, taking up every seat and space for standing room, with many people lining the walls and sitting on the floor. Ages of the group varied, and most were township residents. Two Ottawa County Sheriff's Deputies were on duty at the meeting.
“What I do want to make sure everyone understands is that there was an initial rezoning request by the applicant P5 Properties that the township tabled last month with the opportunity to do a larger rezoning area to bring the area more into consistency with the adopted master plan,” said Lukas Hill, community development director for the township, before giving a backstory and explanation of the rezoning request. “So this is really the second meeting we've had on this but with a larger area.”
Michael McGraw, with Eastbrook Homes, which owns about 100 acres of the area, including the Poel Blueberry Farms, explained that the home building company has been working with the Poel family since 2021.
“Blueberry farming had become far less profitable for them, due to international competition from places like Peru and other forces,” McGraw explained. “The three siblings who were heirs to that property and Steve, who has run that blueberry farm basically since he was 10 years old, made a decision that selling the property was the best thing for them to do. And residential housing appeared to be the highest and best use based upon the fact that it was surrounded by other residential communities.
“And most importantly, the fact that they learned it had access to public water and sewer, which was certainly a necessary piece of criteria that needs to be met in order to have been changed from a master plan standpoint.”
The township’s 2022 master plan was updated to accommodate for this rezoning request. Hill said residents in the 250-acre area as well as those living within 300 feet of the area were notified via mail of the changes.
“There was a request from the Poel family to consider changing the future land use from rural residential to medium density residential because there was an interested party acquiring it and developing it," Hill said.
“Typically, this step is a really simple and straightforward step. I've never seen as many people show up for a rezoning request for something that falls under the existing land use,” McGraw said. “Change is difficult. I understand that. But housing is also sorely needed. It's what I do for my job; you all have jobs as well. My job is to provide housing for families who need houses to live in. If they weren't needed, we would not acquire property, develop it and build those homes for people.
"We'll work closely with the township and all the agencies through the entire process. We listen to the feedback we receive at these planning commission and township board meetings.”
McGraw took time to address some of the concerns that residents have vocalized to the township and on Facebook, one of those is the increased number of homes in a smaller area.
“We are not looking to maximize the density that's allowed underneath this land use,” McGraw said. “We see this properly shaping out somewhere in the neighborhood of two to three units per acre, would be my guess. Many lots will exceed the lot size requirements and our desire is to create a community that is desirable and ages well. We've been in business for 56 years, that doesn't happen by accident, that happens because we take a long term approach to what we do.”
Just before opening to public comment, a woman standing against the wall fainted. She was helped to a bench in the hall, and was later taken away by paramedics in an ambulance.
The planning commissioners discussed ending the meeting right then, citing the need for a larger space, but residents insisted they get a chance to speak, and commissioners agreed.
“The quality of life in Spring Lake Township is a special balance of agricultural and suburban,” said a resident named Megan, who lives in the West Willow neighborhood, near the blueberry fields. “If no one wanted to keep farming the blueberry fields in question, such a rezoning may be something to consider discussing. However, it is our understanding that there are possibly multiple buyers that would like to do so. The current zoning directly contributes to how unique and special our township is.”
Another resident, a 15-year-old who attends Spring Lake High School, asked the planning commission to not approve the rezoning request.
“Our schools aren’t exactly overwhelmed right now, but all of these houses that are built and will be built are going to definitely impact our schools,” she said.
In his earlier comments, McGraw said that the process of building the homes and filling them with residents is not immediate, but a process that takes 10 to 20 years.
Another West Willow neighborhood resident asked the commission to stop the rezoning.
“As you can see, this has been a large topic of conversation in your community, in my community, in our community,” said Casey Lecrae. “Please deny this development and maintain balance and tranquility that Spring Lake is the reason we all want to live here.”
One resident spoke in favor of the rezoning, citing the need for more housing.
“My question to you is, where are your children and grandchildren going to live?” said resident Stan Stur. “Where are your employees or fellow workers going to live? We're producing housing at the rate of about half of what's really necessary in Michigan right now.”
The public comment portion was closed, and will be reopened at the next planning commission meeting on the topic, which the commission said will take place next month in a bigger venue; residents will be notified about the meeting via mail and on the township’s website.
The planning commission meeting continued for about another 45 minutes with other business before ending just before 10 p.m. Wednesday.
