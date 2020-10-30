Robinson Township has officially begun the process of updating its Master Plan.
The township will begin receiving public input at a Planning Commission meeting, which will kick off the process at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10. Because of COVID-19, other community input workshops are being delayed, according to a news release from the township.
(1) comment
Nice to read an article regarding something local, other than Auburn Hills, New York, Spring Harbor, Novi, Detroit, Los Angelus, Troy, etc. Is this the best the Tribune can do? Sad! Not sure it's worth the price.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.