The intersection of Fifth Street and Washington Avenue in Grand Haven will remain closed for the next several weeks as crews remove now-defunct traffic signals.
Work began Tuesday; the project is expected to be completed no later than May 19. During construction, those traveling in the area will have to utilize Fourth Street, Sixth Street, along with Franklin and Columbus avenues, to access the Ottawa County Courthouse and Central Park.
