There will be no east-west through-traffic permitted on Robbins Road at U.S. 31 this coming Monday morning, Dec. 27, for traffic signal pole replacement.
Lane closures are scheduled to take place between 9 a.m. and noon. Right turns from Robbins Road to U.S. 31 (Beacon Boulevard) will remain open.
East and west traffic on Robbins at Beacon will be directed to turn right and utilize the Michigan left turns, both north and south of the intersection, in order to continue east and west on Robbins.
No lane closures are anticipated on Beacon.
The Robbins and Beacon intersection will be controlled by a four-way stop when the work is being performed.
This work is weather dependent; however, no delays are expected at this time, according to the Grand Haven Department of Public Works.
For up-to-date information on this project and others, go to the list of statewide lane closures at: www.michigan.gov/drive.
