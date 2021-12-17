The gridlock at the north end of Grand Haven will soon come to an end.
According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, all lanes of U.S. 31 will be open after Dec. 23, save for one northbound lane, which will remain closed.
Access to M-104 and the Third Street ramps from northbound U.S. 31 are also expected to open on Dec. 23, along with access to Adams Street. The traffic shift into the southbound lanes will be removed.
That’s “assuming everything goes to plan,” according to MDOT’s John Richard.
Richard said that the U.S. 31/M-104 project is currently in its winter construction phase, which is expected to be completed next week.
Replacement of the steel grid deck and structural steel repairs have been completed on the northbound drawbridge. Abutment repairs, approach pavement and deck patches have also been completed on the northbound U.S. 31 bridge over the south channel of the Grand River. Bridge rehabilitation work M-104 has been completed for the season.
“In an effort to reduce future traffic restrictions and delays, a right lane closure on northbound U.S. 31 will be in place between Harbor Island Drive and the M-104 exit ram to continue structural steel cleaning and coating work on the bascule bridge throughout the winter,” Richards said in a press release.
MDOT said the pathways on the east side of northbound U.S. 31 will also be open.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.