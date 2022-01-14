The city of Holland Human Relations Commission will host a virtual Lunch & Learn on Human Trafficking on Wednesday, Jan. 26, from noon to 1:15 p.m.
This free Zoom training is a partnership with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), a federal law agency within the Department of Homeland Security. HSI special agents Sarah Pettey and Kurt Fiegel will lead the training.
