ABOVE: Hannah Davis, 14, talks to a machinery technician – a career in the Coast Guard she’s interested in. RIGHT: A group of civilians watch as a Coast Guard diver is lifted back up to the helicopter at the end of a rescue demonstration Thursday in the Grand River.
Coast Guard Station Grand Haven Commander Marc Moore (left) instructs Brayden Bishop, 17, on how to steer one of the vessels during a job fair Thursday.
Tribune photos / Kayla Tucker
A participant in Thursday’s job fair watches the Muskegon Coast Guard helicopter perform a demonstration over the Grand River.
Tribune photo / Kayla Tucker
ABOVE: Hannah Davis, 14, talks to a machinery technician – a career in the Coast Guard she’s interested in. RIGHT: A group of civilians watch as a Coast Guard diver is lifted back up to the helicopter at the end of a rescue demonstration Thursday in the Grand River.
Tribune photos / Kayla Tucker
A group of civilians watch as a Coast Guard diver is lifted back up to the helicopter at the end of a rescue demonstration Thursday in the Grand River.
Tribune photo / Kayla Tucker
Brayden Bishop, 17, learns how to drive a Coast Guard boat from Grand Haven station commander Marc Moore during the station’s first job fair.
The Grand Haven Coast Guard station opened its doors to the public for a job fair Thursday, allowing visitors of all ages to tour the station, take a ride on a life boat and learn about the different careers available.
“I’ve considered going into the military, but I hadn’t learned a lot about the Coast Guard until today and it’s really swaying how I think about it,” said Brayden Bishop, a senior at Whitehall High School. “Everybody’s super nice. It seems like a good energy, a good place to start life, there’s a lot of options.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.