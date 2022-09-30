The Grand Haven Coast Guard station opened its doors to the public for a job fair Thursday, allowing visitors of all ages to tour the station, take a ride on a life boat and learn about the different careers available.

“I’ve considered going into the military, but I hadn’t learned a lot about the Coast Guard until today and it’s really swaying how I think about it,” said Brayden Bishop, a senior at Whitehall High School. “Everybody’s super nice. It seems like a good energy, a good place to start life, there’s a lot of options.”

