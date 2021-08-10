Area emergency crews are busy responding to calls of branches, trees and power lines down after a storm blasted across West Michigan around 10:30 p.m. 

Firefighters are on the scene of a barn fire on Polk Street in Olive Township.

You may contact Becky Vargo at bvargo@grandhaventribune.com.

