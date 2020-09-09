Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced last week that gyms, pools and organized sports would be allowed to reopen with new guidelines in place starting Sept. 9.
For Tri-Cities-area gyms, the executive order was a welcome announcement, but came with plenty of heavy lifting for facilities as they opened their doors Wednesday.
Across the state, gyms are required to make changes to their operations including requiring patrons to wear masks at all times and implementing 6-foot spacing between equipment and stations among others.
Jennifer VanderZwaang, general manager of 10 Snap Fitness locations in West Michigan, said the return to gym life is a welcomed one, but doesn’t come without some concerns.
“It’s both exciting and much awaited, as well as a little unknown,” VanderZwaang said. “I think people are a little bit scared, excited, anxious and as much as they’re ready to get back, they’re a little fearful of what’s to come. COVID is still very real.”
Since the news broke about potential reopenings, VanderZwaang said her locations had to make some adjustments to daily operations – the largest being that they are no longer to operate 24/7 like usual. Changes to staffing and restricted hours presented challenges, and they still have a learning curve, she said.
But on the bright side, VanderZwaang said she was able to spend the time off doing some “home improvement” among facilities, including working with new equipment and preparing for reopening. With that taken care of and the green light, she said this marks a positive change for gym-goers who have been left to work out at home during quarantine.
“I think mentally, obviously physically and all the way around the spectrum, I think people need to be back being physically fit and active,” VanderZwaang said. “Now with the weather changing too, I think being able to get back into the club with dropping temperatures is going to be good all the way around.”
During the break in operations, the staff at the Tri-Cities YMCA poured their time into efforts outside of the weightroom.
“It was hard because we missed our members but we quickly pivoted resources to find other ways to strengthen the community until we could reopen,” said Tri-Cities YMCA Marketing and Communications Manager Kelly Ruffing. “We hosted blood drives, served as a food and school supply drop-off site, distributed food to seniors and created virtual programming.”
Now that the gym is open, guests will see some striking changes from signage to capacity limitations to increased sanitization efforts. While the YMCA has been keeping busy with other programs over the summer, this is a first, safety-first step towards normalcy.
“We hope when people re-enter for the first time, their minds are put at ease when they see the new health and safety measures we’ve put in place,” she said.
