On Monday, the board of the Tri-Cities Kids League announced that they were canceling the 2020 season.
While the state’s recent executive orders had given some chance of playing games, recommendations to continue social distancing forced the league to cancel its season. In a post on the league’s website, the board mentioned that they were “sorry the season ended up this way.” Refunds to those who had already paid registration fees were going to start being sent out in the coming days.
