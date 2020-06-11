Grand Haven, MI (49417)

Today

A few showers early with clear skies overnight. Low 54F. W winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

A few showers early with clear skies overnight. Low 54F. W winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.