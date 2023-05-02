Voters across West Michigan turned out to the polls Tuesday as they decided the fate of ballot proposals for Grand Haven and Spring Lake schools, and more.
In Grand Haven Township, voters were asked to approve a $12 million bond proposal that would fund the construction of a new fire station; a $155 million bond proposal to build a new middle school; and a non-homestead millage renewal for Grand Haven schools.
"We're not a small town anymore," said Dave Varner, a 43-year resident of Grand Haven Township. He and his wife, Dawn Varner, said they "always vote."
"Even though our kids are out of school, it's still important for the area," Dave Varner said.
The new fire station would be built on township property behind the current fire/rescue station near the intersection of Ferris Street and 168th Avenue. Grand Haven Township Fire/Rescue Chief Shawn Schrader said the township’s dramatic growth and firefighter safety has made it necessary to ask for a new station.
"You think, 'why do they need this?'" Dawn Varner said. "Then they talk about how important it is when they need a safe place to rid of those firefighting chemicals."
Grand Haven Area Public Schools asked the community to approve a bond for $155,775,000. This money would be used to build a new middle school on district-owned property in the township to replace Lakeshore Middle School. Funds would also be used to build a new athletic facility at Grand Haven High School, and would fund a variety of improvements at other district buildings.
The ballot also included an annual Operating Millage Renewal from GHAPS. This asks voters to approve a rate not to exceed 18 mills on businesses and secondary homes in the district. This does not affect primary residences. If successful, this would provide upwards of $16 million for the district, which is a significant percentage of its operating expenses.
“Unlike the bond, this does affect the general fund,” said GHAPS Superintendent Scott Grimes. “This renewal is critical to the services and the programs in our district.”
Township resident Chad Hipshier, who was voting at Hope Reformed Church on his lunch break, said it was important to him and his two daughters that the schools be funded.
"I want to make sure the facilities are what they're supposed to be," said Hipshier, who added that he saw a lot of misinformation about the ballot proposals ahead of the election, and wanted to see it in person for himself.
Another township resident said he voted Tuesday because he didn't want to pay more, on top of the already increasing costs of living.
"I already pay enough living here," Brent Scott said.
Township resident Travis, who declined to share his last name, said he voted Tuesday afternoon at Township Hall "so taxes wouldn't go up."
"I don't have any kids, so I was looking out for myself," Travis said. "We're going through an inflation. ... We don't need everything to go up."
In Spring Lake, some voters from the township's 3rd and 4th Precincts were supportive of the Spring Lake Public School's $45 million bond proposal. Toni Vandyken said she came out to support the students, who would benefit from the district-wide improvements if passed.
"I think the bond is great," Vandyken said. "I intend to support the schools and help the students have a better quality of education."
The poll workers at St. Mary’s Catholic Church saw a steady flow of voters throughout the day, including Spring Lake High School teachers Dan Start and Jim Warren, who came to cast their ballots in the early afternoon. As the central focus of the bond, the high school would see the most improvements, including a new secured entryway, four additional classrooms, more common areas, and a new athletic fieldhouse on the school's grounds.
"Our school looks great, but it is a quarter of a century old and it does need to be updated," Start said. "There are a lot of things in the bond that are needed and will be great for students."
"I believe in Spring Lake Public Schools," added voter Doug Sharp. "I think the improvements are necessary and I'm excited to be a part of that."
When asked what brought her to the polls on a brisk, windy Tuesday afternoon, Ferrysburg resident Jackie Koehler said it "was certainly not the weather."
"I want to be a participant, and support the schools," Koehler said.
Resident Jake Jackson, who has kids in the Grand Haven district, said he also supported the school bond.
"It's good to have a quality and safe facility for the kids to continue to grow and thrive," Jackson said.
However, some residents do not approve of more money being spent.
"I think it's excessive and not needed," said Lynn Town, of the GHAPS school bond.
A little after 3 p.m. Tuesday, Ferrysburg Clerk Amber Schaner said there had been 137 votes cast in person, and staff had counted "just over 500" absentee ballots.
"It's been a quiet day, but it's running smooth," Schaner said.
