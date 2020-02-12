Tribune Moving 1

The Grand Haven Tribune’s building at 101 N. Third St. was recently put up for sale.

The Grand Haven Tribune is moving.

We’re not sure exactly when, or where we’ll end up – although our goal is to remain in downtown Grand Haven, where we’ve covered local news since our inception in 1885.

Tribune Moving 2

A plaque on the wall outside the Grand Haven Tribune notes its beginnings date back to 1885.

