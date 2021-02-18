The Tribune Building project – a five-story, 39-unit apartment building set to go up near downtown Grand Haven – will receive a $283,588 loan to assist with cleaning up historic contamination on the site and other costs.
The Grand Haven City Council on Monday approved the adoption of a Brownfield Planned Amendment to the development. After originally being rejected by council members at their Feb. 1 meeting, city staff and the developer, The Cherette Group, renegotiated and came to terms to a lower amount. The first request was for more than $400,000.
“I was happy to see that we were able to sit down and work something out,” Councilman Mike Dora said.
Councilman Mike Fritz agreed: “Thank you for coming up with a solution so we can keep the project going forward.”
Councilman Ryan Cummins was the first to point out Feb. 1 that Denny Cherette, owner of The Cherette Group, indicated to the council that he did not believe he would seek Brownfield funds when the rezoning measure came before the council. Cherette told the council that he spoke too soon and reserved the right to later return in search of financial assistance.
The Brownfield loan will, in part, help the developers pay to connect to the city’s water and sewer, along with establishing a vapor barrier and other demolition costs.
“This can be a catalyst project,” Cummins said. “I think there’s some really good things that can come from it.”
